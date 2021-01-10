2021 Fire Prevention Week

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), rides atop a Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire truck during a parade at CFAS Oct. 1, 2021. CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 2, 2021-Oct. 9, 2021 to promote fire safety in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

