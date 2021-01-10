Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), rides atop a Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire truck during a parade at CFAS Oct. 1, 2021. CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 2, 2021-Oct. 9, 2021 to promote fire safety in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 08:15
|Photo ID:
|6868228
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-CA060-1049
|Resolution:
|4140x2957
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Fire Prevention Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
