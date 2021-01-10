Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 5]

    2021 Fire Prevention Week

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), rides atop a Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire truck during a parade at CFAS Oct. 1, 2021. CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 2, 2021-Oct. 9, 2021 to promote fire safety in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6868228
    VIRIN: 211001-N-CA060-1049
    Resolution: 4140x2957
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Fire Prevention Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Fire Prevention Week
    2021 Fire Prevention Week
    2021 Fire Prevention Week
    2021 Fire Prevention Week
    2021 Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    fire prevention week
    parade
    proclamation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT