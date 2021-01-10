Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), signs the 2021 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation at CFAS Oct. 1, 2021. Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo will celebrate Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 2, 2021-Oct. 9, 2021 to promote fire safety in the Sasebo community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 08:15
|Photo ID:
|6868230
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-CA060-1077
|Resolution:
|4229x3021
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Fire Prevention Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT