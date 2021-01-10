Defenders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron search for opposing forces during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. Security forces undergo constant training to ensure they are always ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

Date Taken: 10.01.2021
Kunsan defenders don't mist [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov