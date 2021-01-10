Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan defenders don’t mist

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Daggett, 8th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, shouts commands to other defenders during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 1, 2021. Security forces undergo constant training to ensure they are always ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan defenders don’t mist [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wolf pack
    security forces squadron
    defenders
    security forces

