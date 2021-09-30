210930-N-PG340-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept.30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hayden Bankston trains on vein access on Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shayne Stanley, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, during Project Valkyrie. Project Valkyrie is training on whole blood field transfusion to help increase the survivability of the Seabees in the field. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:26 Photo ID: 6866836 VIRIN: 210930-N-PG340-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.87 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 train at Project Valkyrie [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.