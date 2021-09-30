Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 train at Project Valkyrie [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 train at Project Valkyrie

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210930-N-PG340-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept.30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hayden Bankston trains on vein access on Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shayne Stanley, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, during Project Valkyrie. Project Valkyrie is training on whole blood field transfusion to help increase the survivability of the Seabees in the field. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

