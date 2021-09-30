U.S. Navy Corpsman assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 train at Project Valkyrie

210930-N-PG340-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shayne Stanley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, donates blood during a scenario at Project Valkyrie. Project Valkyrie is training on whole blood field transfusion to help increase the survivability of the Seabees in the field. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

