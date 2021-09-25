Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow [Image 37 of 44]

    California Capital Airshow

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The crowd watches a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, perform during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 25, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California. Travis Air Force Base also participated in the event alongside the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team. With Travis AFB aircraft in sky and its personnel and resources on the ground, Team Travis connected with the community by showcasing what happens behind the gates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 18:44
    Photo ID: 6866554
    VIRIN: 210925-F-UO290-1196
    Resolution: 7693x5129
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60th CES
    9th ARS
    821st CRS
    60th AES
    22ns AS

