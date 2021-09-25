U.S. Air Force Capt. Kimberly Webb, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy pilot, gives a tour on the parked display during the California Capital Airshow Sept. 25, 2021, at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California. Travis Air Force Base participated in the event and connected with the community by showcasing what happens behind the gates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6866546 VIRIN: 210925-F-UO290-1073 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.83 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Capital Airshow [Image 44 of 44], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.