Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears [Image 3 of 3]

    Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Col. Michael DuBois 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6866347
    VIRIN: 210830-F-OM807-527
    Resolution: 1350x844
    Size: 176.01 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears [Image 3 of 3], by Col. Michael DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A flooded neighborhood in LaRose, La.
    Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La.
    Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1AF's Air Force Auxiliary Completes Louisiana Aerial Photo Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol
    Hurricane IDA
    Air Force Auxiliary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT