Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 16:49 Photo ID: 6866347 VIRIN: 210830-F-OM807-527 Resolution: 1350x844 Size: 176.01 KB Location: LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears [Image 3 of 3], by Col. Michael DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.