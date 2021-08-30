Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La. [Image 2 of 3]

    Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6866336
    VIRIN: 210830-F-FP476-159
    Resolution: 946x575
    Size: 265.06 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A flooded neighborhood in LaRose, La.
    Looking straight down at Hurricane IDA-ravaged Chauvin, La.
    Thee Air Force Auxiliary airplanes stand ready to fly photography sorties as the weather clears

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1AF's Air Force Auxiliary Completes Louisiana Aerial Photo Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane IDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT