Secretary of Defense visits National Guard Soldiers

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with a Guardsman during a visit to the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 29, 2021. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

