    Secretary of Defense visits National Guard Soldiers [Image 11 of 11]

    Secretary of Defense visits National Guard Soldiers

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with a Guardsman during a visit to the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 29, 2021. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    Secretary of Defense
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    SECDEF
    National Guard
    U.S. Capitol

