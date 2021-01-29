Secretary of Defense visits National Guard Soldiers

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard, prior to his departure after a visit to the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 29, 2021. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)
