    NMRTC San Diego Hosts Mini Horses for Therapy [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210930-N-LW757-1032
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Members from Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center walk with mini horses and donkeys used for therapy in the hospital’s courtyard Sept. 30. Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center provides those in need with access to horses for therapeutic benefits. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

    health
    therapy
    wellness
    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego
    mini horses

