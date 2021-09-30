NMRTC San Diego Hosts Mini Horses for Therapy

210930-N-LW757-1007

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Hospitalman Apprentice Celab Cornejo, a Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, feeds a mini horse used for therapy in the hospital’s courtyard Sept. 30. Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center provides those in need with access to horses for therapeutic benefits. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

