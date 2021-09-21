Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change [Image 5 of 5]

    Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Teodoro, 60th Operations Group aerospace physiologist, trains aircrew on signs and symptoms related to hypoxia, or loss of oxygen, Sept. 21, 2021 at The Aerospace Physiology Lab on Travis Air Force, California. Aerospace physiologists and technicians train specifically on hypoxia, spatial disorientation, G-forces, day and night visual challenges, situational awareness, fatigue and sleep hygiene, nutrition and stress, safety and crew resource management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Medical Group
    Aerospace Physiology
    Hypoxia
    Operations Group
    TrUSt Travis

