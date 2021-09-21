Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Teodoro, 60th Operations Group aerospace physiologist, trains aircrew on signs and symptoms related to hypoxia, or loss of oxygen, Sept. 21, 2021 at The Aerospace Physiology Lab on Travis Air Force, California. Aerospace physiologists and technicians train specifically on hypoxia, spatial disorientation, G-forces, day and night visual challenges, situational awareness, fatigue and sleep hygiene, nutrition and stress, safety and crew resource management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US