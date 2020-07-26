Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    162nd Wing

    Col. Sandra Wilson, 162nd Wing Vice Commander, Arizona Air National Guard, works at her desk at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2020. Col. Wilson assumed the vice commander position in June 2020, and she is the first female and non-rated officer to hold that title. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Edward Stramler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6865478
    VIRIN: 200726-Z-NT824-004
    Resolution: 3713x5570
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way
    Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3NOX6 #162nd #MorrisANGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT