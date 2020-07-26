Col. Sandra Wilson, 162nd Wing Vice Commander, Arizona Air National Guard, works at her desk at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2020. Col. Wilson assumed the vice commander position in June 2020, and she is the first female and non-rated officer to hold that title. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Edward Stramler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6865478
|VIRIN:
|200726-Z-NT824-004
|Resolution:
|3713x5570
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way
LEAVE A COMMENT