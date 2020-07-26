Col. Sandra Wilson, 162nd Wing Vice Commander, Arizona Air National Guard, works at her desk at Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2020. Col. Wilson assumed the vice commander position in June 2020, and she is the first female and non-rated officer to hold that title. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Edward Stramler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:10 Photo ID: 6865465 VIRIN: 200726-Z-NT824-008 Resolution: 4918x3688 Size: 1.81 MB Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman to Colonel: First female vice paving the way [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.