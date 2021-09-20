Operation Market Garden 77

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned the 82nd Airborne Division participate in a remembrance ceremony dedicated to the 48 paratroopers who lost their lives during the historic Waal River Crossing in Nijmegan, Netherlands, on September 20,2021. This operation was one of the main objectives of Operation Market Garden that took place 77 years ago on September 20, 1944. The offensive began September 17, 1944 and called for three Allied airborne divisions to drop by parachute and glider into the Netherlands, seizing key territory and bridges so that ground forces could cross the Rhine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

