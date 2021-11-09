U.S. Army Field Band performs at Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Field Band perform during the Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 11, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 09.11.2021
Location: JERSEY CITY, NJ, US