U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Field Band perform during the Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 11, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6864336
|VIRIN:
|210911-Z-AL508-2211
|Resolution:
|4055x2703
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Field Band performs at Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
