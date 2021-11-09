Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Field Band performs at Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Field Band performs at Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony

    JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Field Band perform during the Empty Sky Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 11, 2021. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

