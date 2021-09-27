Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nature’s resiliency [Image 1 of 3]

    Nature’s resiliency

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn, a professional military education instructor at the Lankford Enlisted PME Center in East Tennessee, spends time with her pigmy goats and chickens as a means of rest and relaxation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6863445
    VIRIN: 210927-Z-SM234-001
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: SEVIERVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nature’s resiliency [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nature’s resiliency
    Nature’s resiliency
    Nature’s resiliency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman gathers her resiliency at the farm

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health
    Resiliency
    Air Force
    National Guard
    EPME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT