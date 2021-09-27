SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renee Wiederspahn, a professional military education instructor at the Lankford Enlisted PME Center in East Tennessee, spends time with her pigmy goats and chickens as a means of rest and relaxation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6863448
|VIRIN:
|210927-Z-SM234-002
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|SEVIERVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nature’s resiliency [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman gathers her resiliency at the farm
