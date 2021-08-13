Out Working the Competition

Members of youth sports group Out Work Everyone display their trophies won while competing in a Continental Basketball League tournament this past season at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2021. Formed by coaches Kenneth Colbert and Anthony Jirtle, OWE helps connect its players with the community while also fostering a competitive training level that children in the states have easier access to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

