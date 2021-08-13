Members of youth sports group Out Work Everyone display their trophies won while competing in a Continental Basketball League tournament this past season at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2021. Created in 2017, the group gives children in the tri-base area of RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell opportunities to play sports at a competitive level while they are living in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6862985
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-TF632-853
|Resolution:
|4156x2337
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Out Working the Competition [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT