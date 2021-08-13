Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Out Working the Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    Out Working the Competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of youth sports group Out Work Everyone display their trophies won while competing in a Continental Basketball League tournament this past season at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2021. Created in 2017, the group gives children in the tri-base area of RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell opportunities to play sports at a competitive level while they are living in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 06:17
    Photo ID: 6862985
    VIRIN: 210813-F-TF632-853
    Resolution: 4156x2337
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Out Working the Competition [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Out Working the Competition
    Out Working the Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Out Working the Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Community
    Youth Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT