Out Working the Competition

Members of youth sports group Out Work Everyone display their trophies won while competing in a Continental Basketball League tournament this past season at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 13, 2021. Created in 2017, the group gives children in the tri-base area of RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell opportunities to play sports at a competitive level while they are living in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

