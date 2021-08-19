Noncombatant evacuation operations

Members from the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Group load luggage belonging to Afghanevacuees onto a C-17 Globemaster lll Aug. 19, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXG Airmen have continuously supported Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
