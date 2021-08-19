Evacuees board a C-17 Globemaster lll Aug. 19, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of Afghanistan evacuation operations, the evacuees departed Afghanistan onboard multiple C-17s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6862804
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-XN600-1182
|Resolution:
|5829x3891
|Size:
|16.54 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
