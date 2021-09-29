Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off

A row of 20 KC-135 Stratotankers line up on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. This effort sought to validate maintenance generation and operational capability to launch multiple aircraft using minimum takeoff interval procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

