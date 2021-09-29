Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off [Image 1 of 2]

    Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A row of 20 KC-135 Stratotankers line up on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. This effort sought to validate maintenance generation and operational capability to launch multiple aircraft using minimum takeoff interval procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6862613
    VIRIN: 210929-F-WB681-1107
    Resolution: 5982x3364
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off
    Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    AMC
    Global Reach
    elephant walk
    92 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT