A row of KC-135 Stratotankers taxi on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. Following the taxi, 20 aircraft took off from the flightline, which provided an opportunity to showcase the readiness of Fairchild aircrews and the fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6862614
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-WB681-1140
|Resolution:
|7207x4054
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT