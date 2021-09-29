Fairchild Successfully Launches 20-Jet Take-Off

A row of KC-135 Stratotankers taxi on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. Following the taxi, 20 aircraft took off from the flightline, which provided an opportunity to showcase the readiness of Fairchild aircrews and the fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021
Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
by Amn Anneliese Kaiser