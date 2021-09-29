Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once

A row of KC-135 Stratotankers take off of the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. This effort sought to validate maintenance generation and operational capability to launch multiple aircraft using minimum takeoff interval procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 by SSgt Dustin Mullen Location: US