Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once [Image 2 of 5]

    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A row of KC-135 Stratotankers taxi on the flightline at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. Following the taxi, 20 aircraft took off from the flightline, which provided an opportunity to showcase the readiness of Fairchild aircrews and the fleet of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6862587
    VIRIN: 210929-F-OE991-1184
    Resolution: 4848x1192
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dustin Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once
    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once
    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once
    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once
    Fairchild AFB launches 20 KC-135s at once

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Fairchild
    Elephant Walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT