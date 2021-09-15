Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

    Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Michael C. Brown, left, and Travis Dulworth, right, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmasters, signal to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha during air-to-air refueling off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. Conducting the bilateral training mission at night helps the U.S. and allies practice the skills necessary to operate together during any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15
    Photo ID: 6862589
    VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0612
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 52.8 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling, by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Air Force
    JASDF
    HAAR
    Indo-PACOM
    353rd SOW

