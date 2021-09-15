Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling

U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Michael C. Brown, left, and Travis Dulworth, right, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmasters, signal to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha during air-to-air refueling off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. Conducting the bilateral training mission at night helps the U.S. and allies practice the skills necessary to operate together during any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

