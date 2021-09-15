U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael C. Brown, 1st Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, signals to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60J helicopter assigned to the Air Rescue Wing in Naha during a flight off the coast of Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The USAF and JASDF partake in bilateral training missions to keep their forces in sync and ready to face any threat in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:15 Photo ID: 6862588 VIRIN: 210915-F-GD090-0642 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 51.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral Helicopter Air-to-Air Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.