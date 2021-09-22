Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DGMC Airmen at work [Image 19 of 22]

    DGMC Airmen at work

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Yessenia Greene, 60th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron biomedical laboratory officer, prepares a microscope slide Sept. 22, 2021, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. DGMC, the Air Force’s largest medical center in the continental U.S., provides a full spectrum of health care and patient-centered treatment to military beneficiaries throughout eight western states. DGMC is named in honor of Dr. (Maj. Gen.) David Norvell Walker Grant, the first Surgeon General of the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Army Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:05
    Photo ID: 6862520
    VIRIN: 210922-F-RU983-1064
    Resolution: 3600x2530
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DGMC Airmen at work [Image 22 of 22], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work
    DGMC Airmen at work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT