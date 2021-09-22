DGMC Airmen at work

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Yessenia Greene, 60th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron biomedical laboratory officer, examines a specimen under a microscope Sept. 22, 2021, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. DGMC, the Air Force’s largest medical center in the continental U.S., provides a full spectrum of health care and patient-centered treatment to military beneficiaries throughout eight western states. DGMC is named in honor of Dr. (Maj. Gen.) David Norvell Walker Grant, the first Surgeon General of the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Army Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

