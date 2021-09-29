Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing [Image 7 of 7]

    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing

    NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    NAPOLEONVILLE, Louisiana (Sept. 29, 2021) –FEMA Disaster Recovery Center flag placed on the roadway in front of a FEMA Tribal Nations Recovery Center in Napoleonville, Louisiana where individuals impacted by Hurricane Ida can speak with a FEMA representative in person. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6862411
    VIRIN: 210929-O-JJ335-962
    Resolution: 3736x5604
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

