NAPOLEONVILLE, Louisiana (Sept. 29, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Napoleonville, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6862409
|VIRIN:
|210929-O-JJ335-889
|Resolution:
|7952x5302
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT