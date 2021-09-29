Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing [Image 5 of 7]

    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing

    NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    NAPOLEONVILLE, Louisiana (Sept. 29, 2021) – Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew walk door-to-door to help residents of Napoleonville, Louisiana, apply for assistance after Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 16:40
    Photo ID: 6862409
    VIRIN: 210929-O-JJ335-889
    Resolution: 7952x5302
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: NAPOLEONVILLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing [Image 7 of 7], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing
    Hurricane Ida: Napoleonville-Assumption Parish DRC Canvasing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    FEMA

    Disaster Recovery Center

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Disaster Recovery Center
    Canvasing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT