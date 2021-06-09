Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Marines transfer Marines from USS Pearl Harbor [Image 6 of 6]

    VMM-165 Marines transfer Marines from USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, guide passengers to an aircraft aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 6, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:40
    Photo ID: 6861820
    VIRIN: 210906-M-VW477-1113
    Resolution: 5268x2963
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 Marines transfer Marines from USS Pearl Harbor [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    11th MEU
    VMM-165
    PrideOfThePacifc

