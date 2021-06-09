VMM-165 Marines transfer Marines from USS Pearl Harbor

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrive aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) during routine flight operations, Sept. 6, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

