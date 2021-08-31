Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU CO visits USS Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7]

    11th MEU CO visits USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 31, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6861807
    VIRIN: 210831-M-VW477-2245
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU CO visits USS Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Pearl Harbor
    LSD 52
    11thMEU
    PrideOfThePacific
    Nation's Battle Cry

