11th MEU CO visits USS Pearl Harbor

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Travis DeBarr, right, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit sergeant major, discusses the state of the MEU with 1st Sgt. Diego Chavez, battery first sergeant with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th MEU, aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 31, 2021. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN