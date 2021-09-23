Norwegian Delegation visits Minnesota

U.S. service members and Norwegian Home Guard service members pose for a photo in front of the Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 23, 2021. Leadership from the Norwegian Home Guard visited Minnesota to build in-person relationships and to plan for the U.S. to host 100 Norwegian service members next year for NOREX 2022 at Camp Ripley and to begin planning for the 50th anniversary of the exchange in 2023. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021
by SGT Sebastian Nemec