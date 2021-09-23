Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Delegation visits Minnesota [Image 6 of 7]

    Norwegian Delegation visits Minnesota

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Leadership from the Norwegian Home Guard and several U.S. service members toured the Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 23, 2021. Leadership from the Norwegian Home Guard visited Minnesota to build in-person relationships and to plan for the U.S. to host 100 Norwegian service members next year for NOREX 2022 at Camp Ripley and to begin planning for the 50th anniversary of the exchange in 2023. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6861675
    VIRIN: 210923-Z-OX391-1024
    Resolution: 7482x4988
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    This work, Norwegian Delegation visits Minnesota [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    national guard
    state partnership
    NOREX

