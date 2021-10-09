Indian Head 9/11 Ceremony

September 10, 2021 | INDIAN HEAD, Md. – United States Marines and Sailors with Naval Support Facility Indian Head conduct a 9-11 commemoration at The Village Green, Indian Head, Md. For the 20th Anniversary of 9-11 members of the Indian Head community gathered in remembrance of the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives.
