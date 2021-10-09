September 10, 2021 | INDIAN HEAD, Md. – United States Marines and Sailors with Naval Support Facility Indian Head conduct a 9-11 commemoration at The Village Green, Indian Head, Md. For the 20th Anniversary of 9-11 members of the Indian Head community gathered in remembrance of the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:29 Photo ID: 6861547 VIRIN: 210910-M-DL557-0140 Resolution: 4064x1941 Size: 941.45 KB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indian Head 9/11 Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.