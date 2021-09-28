Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st EECS Inactivation Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 14 of 14]

    41st EECS Inactivation Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members of the 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, pose for a final group photo after the squadrons inactivation ceremony, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept 28, 2021. The 41 EECS operated the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, conducting electronic warfare for just under twenty years in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility before being officially inactivated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 08:33
    Photo ID: 6861400
    VIRIN: 210928-Z-BR512-1022
    Resolution: 7219x4812
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st EECS Inactivation Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Compass Call squadron inactivated after 20 years in theater

    CENTCOM
    UAE
    Inactivation Ceremony
    AFCENT
    41st
    EC-130
    Compass Call
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    EECS

