41st EECS Inactivation Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Paul Walker, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, gives the invocation during the in the inactivation ceremony of the 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept 28, 2021. The 41 EECS operated the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft, conducting electronic warfare for just under twenty years in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility before being officially inactivated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

