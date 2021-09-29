Flu SHOTEX at CFAS

Cmdr. Kyle Dohm, officer in charge of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, receives an influenza vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Manes at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 29, 2021. Active duty personnel are required to be vaccinated annually prior to the winter influenza season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

