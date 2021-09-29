Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flu SHOTEX at CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    Flu SHOTEX at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) receives an influenza vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Manes at CFAS Sept. 29, 2021. Active duty personnel are required to be vaccinated annually prior to the winter influenza season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 02:51
    Photo ID: 6861144
    VIRIN: 210929-N-CA060-1017
    Resolution: 3482x2487
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flu SHOTEX at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flu SHOTEX at CFAS
    Flu SHOTEX at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    CFAS
    flu vaccine
    SHOTEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT