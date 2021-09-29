Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) receives an influenza vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Manes at CFAS Sept. 29, 2021. Active duty personnel are required to be vaccinated annually prior to the winter influenza season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
This work, Flu SHOTEX at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
