    Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 California Capital Airshow

    MATHER, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Bush 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Capt. Kaitlin Toner, Thunderbird 12,, public affairs officer for the The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds”, shines a signal light at the formation during the California Capital Air Show in Mather, Calif., September 26, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Cory W. Bush)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 02:41
    Photo ID: 6861125
    VIRIN: 210925-F-VJ293-1057
    Resolution: 3712x4640
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: MATHER, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 California Capital Airshow [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Cory Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    California
    Aerial Demonstration Squadron
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    Demo Team
    Capital Air Show

